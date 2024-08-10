Tax demands on cross-LoC traders unjust: Mehbooba

Writes to HM, seeks withdrawal of notices

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti today raised the issue of income tax notices being served to cross-LoC traders, urging the Government of India to intervene with necessary measures.

Addressing a press conference here, the PDP President said that traders who participated in this barter trade are now being served notices demanding taxes for transactions that were non-monetary and did not involve any taxation at the time.

“These people who were associated with this trade reached out to me, and they are in distress because for some time now, they have been facing issues. Earlier, there were raids, and now they are being served notices, being summoned and asked to pay taxes from 2008 to 2019,” Mehbooba said.

She explained that the cross-LoC trade, conducted on a barter system, was a unique and effective means of connecting people across the LoC without involving any cash transactions.

“However, it is deeply regrettable that both the bus service and the trade have been suspended since 2019, causing significant hardship to those who depended on them for their livelihood.”

“These demands are not only unjust but also impossible for these traders to meet, given that thousands have already lost their livelihoods due to the suspension of trade.”

She noted that the cross-LoC trade was “free trade” with no taxation involved. “Regarding this matter, I have also written a letter to the Home Minister Amit Shah.”

In the letter, the PDP chief stated that the people of J&K, particularly those who have been adversely affected by the suspension of the Cross-LoC bus service and trade, are in need of support.

“…In 2005, the Government of India initiated one of the most significant confidence-building measures in the region, namely the Cross-LoC bus service. This initiative facilitated the reunion of divided families on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and was a monumental step towards fostering peace and goodwill,” the letter read.

Mehbooba wrote that this was followed by the opening of Cross-LoC trade through Uri and Poonch in 2008. “While these initiatives took shape during the UPA regime, it is crucial to acknowledge that the groundwork was laid by the NDA government under Vajpayee leadership.”

Seeking necessary intervention, the PDP President called for the withdrawal of tax demands to alleviate the anxieties of those affected.

“I request your good offices to consider resuming the Cross-LoC trade and bus service, which would serve as a significant confidence-building measure for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and a step towards restoring normalcy in the region.”