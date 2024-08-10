Khatana allays fears, says no change in reservation rules

SC, ST MPs meet PM

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: In a significant development, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Gulam Ali Khatana, today assured the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities that no changes will be made to the existing reservation rules. This assurance comes in response to concerns raised over the Supreme Court’s recent discussion of the “quota within quota” concept.

The statement follows a crucial meeting between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and a delegation of SC/ST members of Parliament, including Khatana. The meeting, described as productive, addressed the apprehensions of these communities regarding potential alterations to the current reservation system.

“Quota within quota is merely an opinion of the Supreme Court, but the Government will not make any changes in existing reservation rules,” Khatana stated emphatically. His words aim to allay fears that have arisen among various factions within the SC/ST communities, who are worried that such a move could lead to further divisions.

Khatana emphasized the importance of the meeting with the Prime Minister, saying, “The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, met with a delegation of SC/ST MPs and reiterated the Government’s commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities.” This statement underscores the BJP-led Government’s dedication to addressing the concerns of these historically marginalized groups.

The BJP leader also took the opportunity to highlight the Modi Government’s overarching philosophy of “Sabka Saath, SabkaVikas”. This principle has been a cornerstone of the NDA Government’s approach since it came to power in 2014. Khatana asserted that this commitment to inclusive development remains unwavering, stating, “The Modi Government believes in the welfare of all its citizens, irrespective of their caste and religion.”

In a cautionary note, Khatana urged SC/ST communities not to be swayed by what he described as misinformation being spread by opposition parties. He emphasized the Government’s track record in fulfilling its promises, saying, “From the very first day, when in 2014 PM Modi took the reins of the country, he gave the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, SabkaVikas’, and the Government is fulfilling each and every word it promised.”

The assurances provided by Khatana are likely to have a significant impact on the ongoing discourse surrounding SC/ST reservations and broader issues of social justice and equity.