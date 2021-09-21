Tawi River Front Development Project to be completed by December 2022

CS directs completion of TAWI Barrage before next Monsoon

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: The Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the progress of ‘Tawi River Front Development Project’.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Additional CEO JSCL, Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control, Jammu and other concerned officers participated in the meeting.

At the outset, the Chief Secretary was apprised of the details of 7 km long project to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 187 crore. Initial 2.7 km from Bhagwati Nagar Barrage to Vikram Chowk Bridge will be taken up under the phase I.

The Chief Secretary directed that the period of execution be reduced from 18 to 12 months. He impressed upon the concerned to complete the project by December 2022.

Regarding the work on Tawi Barrage at Bhagwati Nagar bridge, which is an integral part of the river front development project for creating a lake in the area, the Chief Secretary directed the Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control to ensure its completion before the onset of monsoon 2022.