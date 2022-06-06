Tata Motors to supply 10k XPRES-T EV units to BluSmart Electric Mobility

New Delhi, June 6: Tata Motors on Monday said it has bagged an order for supply of 10,000 XPRES-T EV units from BluSmart Electric Mobility.

The deployment of 10,000 units makes this the biggest ever EV fleet order in India, the auto major said in a statement.

With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EV order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year, and will be used across the country for commuters, in turn helping minimise the carbon footprint.

“Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra noted.

The company is delighted to continue its association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as 10,000 XPRES-T EVs (electric vehicles) will be deployed across the country, he added.

“With our USD 50 million in Series A fund raise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace,” BluSmart Electric Mobility Co-Founder Anmol Singh Jaggi said.

The company has covered 50 million clean kilometres and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform, he added.

“We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs,” Jaggi stated.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. (PTI)