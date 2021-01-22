Tata Motors increases passenger vehicle prices

MUMBAI: Auto major, Tata Motors has announced that it will hike prices of its passenger vehicle range, effective Friday January 22,2021.

Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers. Tata Motors has marginally increased prices from 0 to Rs 26,000, depending on the variant.

Continuing its commitment towards customers, the Company will also offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21, 2021.

Tata Motors PV Business has been witnessing strong demand for its ‘New Forever’ range of Cars & SUVs and grew by 39 pc in FY21 over FY20. In Q3FY21, Tata Motors also registered the highest ever sales in last 33 quarters and continues to work on debottlenecking the supply chain and ramp up its output to meet the increased demand. (AGENCIES)