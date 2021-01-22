Lt Governor pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

JAMMU: On the eve of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha called upon people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially youth to walk the path shown by the great Netaji.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary on 23rd January is being observed as “PARAKRAM DIVAS” in order to honor and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation and to inspire people of the country to act with resilience in the face of adversity.

In a message, the Lt Governor recalled the Netaji’s monumental contribution to the prolonged struggle for securing freedom from the British colonial rule; his lifelong campaigns wherein he took the struggle for independence beyond the Indian borders and his unending pursuit for ensuring freedom, liberty, and dignity for all Indians.

“Netaji remains an icon of India’s freedom struggle. His patriotism and bravery continues to remain etched in the Nation’s conscience and inspire the future generations”, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor observed that the most befitting tribute to Netaji would be to re-invigorate and strengthen our resolve to build up an AatmaNirbhar Bharat, laying an unshakeable foundation to ensure that the country prospers and every section of the society leads a life of dignity.