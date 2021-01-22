DRDO successfully conducts flight test of Smart Anti Airfield Weapon

HYDERABAD: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted captive and release trial of indigenously developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from Hawk-i of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

The smart weapon was successfully test fired from Indian Hawk-Mk132 of HAL, DRDO said in a release on Friday.

This was the 9th successful mission of SAAW conducted by DRDO till now. It was a text book launch, which met all mission objectives.

The telemetry and tracking systems installed at Interim Test Range (ITR), Balasore captured all the mission events.

SAAW is indigenously designed and developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Hyderabad. (AGENCIES)