Tarun Chugh visits election war room in Channi Himmat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Tarun Chugh, BJP National general secretary and Prabhari J&K BJP today visited the election war room established by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Channi Himmat for the ongoing Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, Chugh thoroughly inspected the arrangements made for press conferences and evaluated the infrastructure installed for media communications and related tasks.

During the visit, Chugh was joined by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Chairman of the Election Campaign Committee, Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari, J&K BJP, R P Singh and Shazia Ilmi, BJP national spokespersons, Aseem Gupta, convener of the Election Management Committee, Pawan Khajuria, co-convenor, Election Management Committee & BJP vice president of J&K.

Tarun Chugh observed the elaborate provisions made at the war room. Expressing his satisfaction, Chugh remarked that the election war room is well-equipped to counter the misinformation and propaganda launched by opposition parties. He emphasized that this facility will be instrumental in highlighting the BJP’s programs, policies, and the significant achievements of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Government ensuring effective campaign planning and execution during the elections.

Furthermore, Chugh appreciated the efforts made by the party’s Election Management teams, stating that the war room would act as the nerve centre of the BJP’s electoral strategy in Jammu & Kashmir. From here, the party will coordinate outreach activities, monitor the opposition’s tactics, and swiftly address any challenges or misinformation.

He also mentioned that the war room will streamline communication between the party and the electorate, ensuring that BJP’s messaging remains consistent and its vision for J&K reaches every corner of the region. Chugh expressed confidence that the party’s strong campaign will resonate with the people, bringing them closer to the party’s vision for development and progress in the Union Territory.

Chugh emphasized the importance of media relations in modern campaigning, saying, “This war room will not only be a centre for internal strategy but will also serve as a dedicated space for engaging with the media.”

He concluded by reiterating the party’s readiness to launch a powerful and impactful campaign. In a statement of confidence, he announced that the BJP’s election manifesto will be unveiled from this very war room in the coming days, signalling the party’s clear vision for the future of Jammu & Kashmir.