LG visits Drass after district status announcement

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 28: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd), visited Drass for the first time after the Union Home Minister’s announcement granting Drass district status. The visit was marked by a grand and heartfelt reception from the people of Drass.

A human chain, extending up to 1 km, was formed by school students from across Drass, and the local public lined the NH1D, showering flower petals on the LG as he arrived. The crowd enthusiastically chanted slogans like “Modi Government Zindabad,” “Amit Shah Zindabad,” and “LG Ladakh Zindabad,” expressing their deep appreciation for the fulfilment of their long-standing demand.

During his address to the public, LG highlighted his unwavering commitment to the development of Drass, emphasizing that the district status was a priority project, realized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He assured the people that Drass is poised for significant development over the next 30 years, ensuring a prosperous future for upcoming generations.

CEC Kargil Dr. Mohd Jaffar Akhone, DC Kargil Shrikant Bala Sahab Suse, SP Kargil, Councillors Abdul Wahid and Abdul Samad, BJP Chief Patron Drass Fayaz Qari, and other religious and political leaders, were present during the visit.

In a gesture of gratitude, the people of Drass presented the LG with traditional attire, which he wore on the spot, further endearing himself to the local community. The visit is seen as a new beginning for Drass, setting the stage for future growth and development under the LG’s visionary leadership.