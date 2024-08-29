DB issues notices in PIL seeking Duggar Channel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jayesh Kumar seeking direction to the respondents to start and telecast Duggar Channel on the lines of DD Kashir, DD Punjabi etc, a Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice (Acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta has issued notice to Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Director General Doordarshan, Chairman Broadcasting Corporation of India and Commissioner Secretary Information, UT of J&K.

DSGI Vishal Sharma and AAG Amit Gupta accepted the notices on behalf of the respondents.

Advocate Himanshu Beotra, counsel for the petitioner submitted that Prasar Bharti may also be arrayed as a party respondent in this PIL. Accordingly, DB arrayed Prasar Bharti as respondent.

Advocate General sought some time enabling him to have instructions in the matter. DB allowed submission and granted time and directed that a copy of the PIL be provided to Advocate General.

To appreciate the issue in its correct perspective, DB appointed Advocate Aseem Sawhney, who was present in court, as Amicus Curiae to assist the court. Advocate Sawhney submitted that respondents may also be directed to start and telecast channel in Ladakhi language.