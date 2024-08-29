Jan Dhan Yojana not only for financial inclusion, also for socio-economic transformation: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 28 : The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), one of the most transformative initiatives in India’s financial history, today celebrates its 10th anniversary. Launched in 2014 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has become a global benchmark for financial inclusion, bringing banking services to the doorstep of every Indian, including those in the most remote corners of the country.

In a media interaction, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, lauded the scheme as a “role model of the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership.” The decision to launch this revolutionary scheme was taken within months of PM Modi assuming office, reflecting the Government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the PMJDY’s success was vindicated during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the scheme played a crucial role in preventing starvation in nearly 80 crore households by facilitating seamless direct benefit transfers.

“PMJDY has truly been a game-changer in ensuring financial inclusion. says Dr. Jitendra Singh. Recalling the features of the scheme he said it offered zero balance account, RuPay Card free of cost, Accidental insurance of Rs. 2 lakhs on RuPay Debit Card along with overdraft facility of 10 thousand rupees to eligible account holders.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the scheme’s socio-economic impact, stating “PMJDY has empowered women in every household, he shared that Over 55.6% of Jan Dhan Account holders are women. He gave the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for such a decisive step. He said it ensured the timely disbursal of PM-Kisan instalments, and eliminated leakages and pilferages, marking it as one of the biggest financial reforms in India’s history.” He further noted that the initiative has linked each person in the family to formal banking, thereby bringing India on par with global standards of financial inclusion.

The Minister also pointed out that the scheme has fueled the aspirations of common citizens, making banking a familiar and accessible part of daily life. “Once upon a time, banks were unfamiliar to many; today, no one remains untouched. PMJDY has not just globalised banking in India, but it has also sparked the aspirations of the common citizen,” Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “As the Jan Dhan Yojana completes a decade, it stands as a milestone in India’s journey toward economic empowerment.” He also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment in continuing this trajectory of inclusive growth, with many more such reforms on the horizon.