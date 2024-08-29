Nagrota accords rousing reception to Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Thousands of enthusiastic people thronged the residence of Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana here today to hail his nomination for contesting the upcoming election for the Nagrota Assembly Constituency,

Carrying BJP placards and the party flags, the supporters came from all the four Mandals of the Constituency to felicitate Rana over his nomination and to pledge their support to ensure his landslide record victory. The unprecedented and overwhelming show of support reflected the strong connection of Mr Rana with the people, irrespective of caste, creed & religion.

The atmosphere was filled with emotions and excitement, as the people, young and old, men and women, attired in their traditional dresses, cheered, raising slogans like ‘BJP Zindabad’ and ‘”Prime Minister Narendra Modi Zindabad on seeing Mr Devender Rana amid them.

Moved by the unflinching support and immense love of the people of Nagrota, Rana said that he was humbled and thankful for the trust bestowed upon him by the BJP leadership and the electors of the Constituency. He pledged to continue to strive for the holistic development of the Constituency and fulfilling the aspirations of the people, especially the youth, who have nurtured dreams for their better future. He vowed to leave no stone unturned to satiate the urges of the people.

“Your love and support has been a source of strength for me to serve all of you to the fullest of my capabilities”, Rana told the euphoric crowd, reiterating that transformation of Nagrota as a proud and shining economic and educational hub will always remain his mission. He said the overwhelming support of the people has all along guided his political journey and motivated him to work for their welfare in true spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

He told his supporters to give him his precious one month and he will devote the next five years in fulfilling their dreams, ensuring development and meeting the challenges faced by youth.

Devender Rana expressed his deep gratitude to the people, saying their continued patronage has been his biggest asset in the political career. “Together, we will work towards a brighter future for the nation, for Jammu and Kashmir and for Nagrota Assembly Constituency; he said and pledged to represent the aspirations of the people in the Legislative Assembly.