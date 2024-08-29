Relief Commissioner reviews preparations for Assembly Elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), Dr. Arvind Karwani today chaired a meeting with Relief Organization officers and political party representatives to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly Elections-2024.

Dr Karwani emphasized on ensuring all requisite Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all designated Special Polling Stations viz. permanent ramps, drinking water, toilet facilities as per norms of Election Commission of India.

He emphasized on reaching out to the voters and ensuring all necessary facilitation.

Pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of India Vide Notification No-3/J&K-LA/2024 dated 22-08-2024, has notified the scheme for Kashmiri Migrants to Vote in person at notified Special Polling Stations and voting by means of postal ballots pertaining to the General Election to Assembly Constituencies falling in Kashmir Province of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the notified scheme 19 Special Polling Stations in Jammu and 01 in Udhampur have been mapped to the Camps/Zones individually, ensuring that every Zone has atleast one special polling station.

The intra-zonal jurisdiction for each such polling station has been earmarked keeping in mind the distance/ease of approach for each set of electors.

All electors within seven days of the notification of the draft electoral roll extract, can approach the respective Assistant Returning Officers (Migrant) at Jammu and Udhampur, or their respective Zonal Officers (Nodal Officers)/Booth Level Officers (BLO’s), in case his/her name does not figure in the draft electoral roll extract, or in case any elector wishes to opt for voting through postal ballot or vote at original polling station in Kashmir valley.

Further, Deputy Director Horticulture (P&M) and Deputy Secretary in the Office of Resident Commissioner, have also been appointed as the ARO for the receipt of applications, conduct of poll etc at the special polling stations provided in Delhi.

Any ‘notified voter’ who wishes to vote by post is required to make an application for postal ballot in Form 12-C appended to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 to any of the AROs at least 10 days before the date of poll in the in the Assembly constituency in which he is registered as elector.

The ARO Migrant at Jammu has been made solely responsible for handling these applications.

Dr Karwani, appreciated the suggestions put forth by the representatives of political parties, regarding facilitation of migrant voters.