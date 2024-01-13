Talla Jewellers gets “Best CSR Impact Brand of the Year 2024” award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Talla Jewellers, a name synonymous with elegance and quality in jewellery, has added another gem to its crown by being honoured as the “Best CSR Impact Brand of the Year 2024” by The Retail Jeweller Group (MD & CEO Awards 2024) at Mumbai.

This prestigious award is a testament to the Brand’s unwavering commitment to its mission: “Bringing happiness & joy in the lives of customers, employees, and society.” Talla Jewellers’ CSR initiatives have touched various aspects of social development.

The Brand’s innovative ‘Mission R-SAP (Remove Shyness Apply Pads)’ has been at the forefront of promoting menstrual health and hygiene. By distributing sanitary pads and debunking common myths, Talla Jewellers is not just empowering women, but also toiling to uplift the girl child. Further, preparations to install vending machines in schools for environmentally sustainable disposal of sanitary products are underway.

Continuing their journey of impactful contributions, Talla Jewellers has taken significant strides in environmental sustainability. The mission ‘Save The Mother Nature’ saw the brand donating a substantial Rs 5 lakh to the Art of Living for a Plantation Drive. This initiative also involves local students and villagers.

Mission MAKE (Make All Kids Educated)’ saw the brand adopt a slum every Sunday, to host educational drives and special classes to illuminate young minds. The Brand sponsored comprehensive free medical camps in Darsopur Miran Sahib, offering services ranging from dental care to nutritional awareness and further extended these services to Maralia (Miran Sahib) with another free medical camp.

As they continue their commendable work, Talla Jewellers not only adorns its customers with exquisite jewellery but also adorns society with care, compassion and sustainable progress.

“I am truly honoured to receive the best CSR Impact Brand of the Year award, recognizing our commitment to positive change in Jammu and Kashmir. This honour fuels our determination to continue striving for excellence in corporate social responsibility, making a meaningful difference to the regions in which we operate,” said Aman Talla, MD at Talla Jewellers.