LG greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my greetings to all citizens and wish them happiness and prosperity.

These festivals, which symbolize the cultural ethos of our country, are a joyous occasion to celebrate growth and prosperity. These festivals also provide us an opportunity to express gratitude to the indomitable spirit of our farmers and recognise their invaluable contribution to the nation building.

May these festivals bring prosperity, happiness and joy for all”.