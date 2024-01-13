SKUAST-J Teachers Association highlights demands, issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: The office bearers meet of SKUAST-Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) was held under the chairmanship of its President Dr Vikas at Main Campus Chatha in which several agendas pertaining to the welfare of teaching association and overall development / progress of university were discussed.

The meet expressed concern over delay in promotion of teachers who are due for AGP of Rs 7000, 8000, 9000 and AGP of Rs 10,000 under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) as the screening of applications forms of the eligible teachers/ scientists for CAS has already been completed. The house also stressed for the proper implementation of SRO-43 in the University for the appointment on compassionate grounds for the legal heirs of the deceased one.

President SKUAST-TAJ, Dr Vikas Sharma informed the house that the matter has already been discussed in length with Registrar SKUAST-Jammu and he had assured to solve these issues in the upcoming Board of Management (BOM) of SKUAST-Jammu.

Dr Vikas announced in the meeting that there was a need to reconstitute Blood Donation Unit of TAJ to create a fresh database of all the blood donating volunteers that will be readily available at any odd hour. Various other agendas like advertisement for the vacant positions in KVKs, superannuation age of University Professors etc were also deliberated in the meeting.

Besides, Dr Vivek M Arya-General Secretary SKUAST-TAJ, Dr Devinder Sharma-Publicity Secretary, Dr Rajeev Bharat-Treasurer, the meeting was attended by Dr Anil Bhatt and Dr Poonam Parihaar, executive members of association.