Ashok Koul releases BJP calendar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul, along with BJP vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, Publication Department in charge, Rajnish Jain, Literature Department in charge, Pawan Sharma, former MLC, Vikram Randhawa and State Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, released party’s calendar for the year 2024.

Ashok Koul, while briefing about the salient features of the calendar, said that it will not only have mention of holidays of all the 12 months like other calendars but carry dates in separate column of national holidays and party’s six important festivals. He said that the calendar will be distributed among the party cadre upon booth level so that the festivals of the party remain in their minds and are celebrated.