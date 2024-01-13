SSP Jammu inaugurates Cyber Cell training session

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: A training programme for handling cyber crime cases and capacity building of police personnel was started under the aegis of ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain today.

SSP Jammu, Vinod Kumar, inaugurated a four-day training session at Zonal Police Head Quarters, Jammu, organised by Cyber Police Station, Jammu, Jammu Zone.

As the cyber crimes in the UT of J&K are becoming a menace, this training aims to make every district in Jammu Zone self-sufficient in handling cyber crimes and providing instant relief to the victims so that the victims of cyber frauds may not have to travel from distant areas of the Jammu Zone to Jammu for registration of their complaints.

The trainees include a team of officers/officials from each district of Jammu Zone which will constitute Cyber Teams/Cyber Cells in their respective districts to provide immediate remedy to the victims of cyber frauds and are being assured to give all the technical assistance required in such cases.

DySP Cyber Cell Anubhuti also addressed the training session.