Tall claims of Jammu Smart City washing away with rainwater: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Terming lack of transparency, planning and delayed completion of projects as main reasons causing poor implementation of Jammu Smart City Project, Aam Aadmi Party said that tall claims of development under this project were washing with rainwater.

Addressed a press conference, here today, AAP leader Partap Singh drew attention towards July 4 statement by Additional CEO of Jammu Smart City Project, according to which fifty one projects had been completed at a cost of 724 crores while seventy five projects were under work with cost of over two thousand crores whereas tendering process of eight other projects was going on.

Over the claims of completed projects under Jammu Smart City Project, Partap Singh said that a bicycle project has been completed and bicycles have been parked but there are no specific cycling tracks and promoting bicycling culture in Jammu is mere a dream.

“ Government is running an elite project of Smart City in Jammu which is a project worth thousands of crores but poor planning, lack of transparency and delayed completion of important works is pushing this elite project to a failure note.” he said.

Further, he added, there was a specific project for specialised garbage dumping yard under Smart City but authorities concerned are busy in dumping of garbage alongside River Tawi ahead of Bhagwati Nagar and playing with religious emotions of people of Jammu.

Exposing poor state of affairs in this elite project, AAP leader said that sign boards were installed at locations across Jammu City which were seen inundated in drain waters in recent rainfall and with this the tall claims of large scale developmental reforms in Jammu City were seen washing away in rain water.

“They have even failed to complete works like Mubarak Mandi complex and 150 years Raghunath Bazar which shows that even important works concerning Jammu City are delayed and facing impediments,” AAP leader said.