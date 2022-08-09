Muharram processions taken out across Kashmir on Ashoora

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 9 : Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram, was today observed in Kashmir with Shias taking out Muharram processions at multiple places to pay tributes to grandson of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) Imam Hussan (AS).

The biggest procession was carried out from Bota Kadal to Zadibal in which the Shia mourners in thousands participated. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also participated in the Muharram procession at Zadibal.

The Muharram processions were also taken out at Budgam, Pattan and Delina areas of Baramulla district, Wularhama Pahalgam, Sofi Pora, Halkha, Chaturgund in South Kashmir.

The traffic police had already devised a plan to divert the traffic from the roads where the processions were taken out. The traffic from Magam-Srinagar, Baramulla-Srinagar and other roads was diverted.

During the day, the people at multiple places had erected stalls where they were seen providing food stuff, water bottles and medicines to the people.

Besides, the Sunni Muslims also organized gatherings on the occasion in local Masjids here, during which the religious clerics threw light on the teachings of Imam Husain (AS) and also narrated the events of Karbala.

However, except near Abi Guzar locality, no restrictions were imposed anywhere in Srinagar today.

Meanwhile, paying tribute to Karbala martyrs, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar, said that all the security related arrangements were already put in place for Ashoora. “I appeal to the people to follow the path of Karbala martyrs,” he said.

About providing water and other stuff during Ashoora, Kumar said that it is the duty of police and as such has been taking part in such activities and will continue to do so.

“ADGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar along with SSP Srinagar & other officers participated in the 10th #Muharram procession marking the #martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) & also held the Shabih e Zuljana of Imam Hussain (AS) today in Zadibal Srinagar,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The 10th Muharram is observed as Youm-e-Ashoora when over 1,400 years ago, Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was martyred along with his family members and companions in Karbala, Iraq.