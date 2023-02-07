Take strict action against drug peddlers, identify hotspots: DC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa today chaired the District level NCORD Committee meeting here.

At the outset, the DC reviewed implementation of measures to contain the menace of drug addiction. She inquired about the areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling, abuse etc.

Members of the committee apprised about the situation with regard to the drug menace and listed the measures taken at district level to control the drug peddling and its consumption, besides measures for rehabilitation of drug victims.

The DC directed the CEO to ensure that no tobacco product is sold near educational institutions as per rules. She also directed the concerned officials to give maximum publicity to police helpline number i.e 9086100100 and health Tele-MANAS helpline number – 14166 in all educational Institutions for the reporting of drug abuse.

The DC emphasised on conducting awareness camps in schools and colleges on mass scale to sensitize the youth about hazards and ill effects of consuming drugs.

The Chair asked the DSWO, Police and CMO to identify victims, enhance bedding capacity for addicted patients and identify locations for setting up rehabilitation centres in the district. They were also asked to identify hotspots where drug peddling is high.

She asked concerned officers to put in coordinated efforts to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain besides taking stringent action against the persons involved in this heinous trade.

The Deputy Commissioner also called for seeking the cooperation of the families, particularly from parents of the addict youth .

The DC also directed the concerned officers to ask the owners of all medical shops, clinical establishments to install CCTV cameras for surveillance with regard to the containment of sale of psychotropic drugs.

She assured the departments that all requisite support will be provided by the District Administration for saving youth from the ill effects of the drugs.

CPO Yoginder Katoch; Rajesh Kumar, Zonal Director NCB; CEO, Suraj Singh Rathore; CMO, Dr. Harbaksh Singh; SP South, Mamta Sharma; Principal Govt SPMR College of Commerce, Dr. Surinder Kumar; DSWO, Mamta Rajput; DFO, Anup Soni; Asst. Drug Controller Pankaj Malhotra attended the meeting.