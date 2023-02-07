Badminton C’ship in full swing at MA Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: The 49th J&K UT Badminton Championship, organized by Badminton Association of Jammu and Kashmir, is going on full swing at Badminton Hall MA Stadium, here today.

The today’s matches were officiated by Gurpreet Kour, Bharat Kumar and Pawanjit under the supervision of Rahul Sharma, referee of the championship, while the office bearers of the Association concerned including Dr OD Sharma, chairman, Irfanullah, vice chairman, Fyaz Ahmad, jt. Secretary, Balbir Jamwal general secretary and others.

In boys singles under-11, Arav Mall lost to Jaskeerat Singh, Divesh Yadhav lost to Aradhya Sharma, Vivan Singh Chib beat Abhinandan, Ibrahim Yusuf trounced Rishiv, Utkarsh Singh Bhau defeated Sarthik Kousal and Advik lost to Tanishq Pillai.

In boys singles under-13, Gopesh Singh beat Adityanandan, Vivan Singh Chib lost to Murad Tariq, Karamveer lost to Karishk Mall and Ubaid Zargar lost to Harsh Sharma.

In girls singles under-13, Suhani Sharma beat Eleena Singh Bhau, Shak Mysha defeated Tara Shan, Diamond Rajput trounced Paavni Gupta and Parisha lost to Ganig.

In boys singles under-15, Salman Muzattar beat Azad, Murad Tariq defeated Divanshu, Karmaveer lost to Harsh, Ali Hussen beat Pratyaksh and Anmol lost to Bhavdeep Singh.