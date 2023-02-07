Dr Darakhshan chairs 6th Admin Meet of Waqf Board

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday chaired the 6th Administrative meeting of the J&K Waqf Board here.

All the Board members, CEO, Tehsildar and Magistrate of the Board, besides the Administrators also attended the meeting.

As per a statement, the meeting reviewed the finances and the administrative plans of the Waqf Board and took several decisions for introducing reforms in the working of the Board.

The press statement further said that the meeting approved the implementation of the National Education Policy besides giving the financial approval for several new projects.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dr Andrabi, as per the statement, said: “the Board took very significant futuristic decisions which will undoubtedly help us in creating a conducive working system within the Board.”

“With our earlier measures, we have succeeded in enhancing our income sources significantly and the new decisions will help us in creating the success stories of the Board,” she said.

Dr Andrabi said that some of the tough measures already taken by the Board were/are only for the collective good of the public.

“And we will continue to take such decisions in future as well,” she said.