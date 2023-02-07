Shreya wins Gold in KIYG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: An ace international fencer of Jammu and Kashmir, Shreya Gupta held the flag of J&K UT high by winning Gold medal on the 9th day in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), being held in Madhya Pradesh.

In the individual sabre women fencing competition, Shreya gave an excellent display of fencing by defeating Abi Laishrma of Manipur by 15-14 in the final. In quarterfinals, she defeated Jeferlin by 15-3 whereas in semifinals, Shreya defeated Pragya of Haryana by 15-11 by giving a superb and committed performance.

Shreya recently returned from three month training, sponsored by Govt. of India in Budapest, Hungary and had won two international medals, bronze in National Games, and two Gold and two Silver medals in National championships in 2022.

The J&K Fencing team is being accompanied by J&K Sports Council coaches Shotu Lal Sharma and Rachna Jamwal.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council Nuzhut Gul congratulated Shreya for winning first medal in Fencing for J&K, while president of J&K Amateur Fencing Association MJ Sharma also praised Shreya Gupta for bringing laurels to the Union Territory.