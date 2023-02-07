Ensure availability of quality oils for agri, horticulture sectors: Dulloo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today convened a review meeting to assess availability and distribution of petroleum and mineral oils for agriculture and horticulture sectors in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, ACS evaluated compliance and regulatory aspects of the participating oil and petroleum companies. The representatives of these companies were questioned on their government registration status, licensing requirements and all other relevant authorizations in the Union Territory.

Atal Dulloo emphasized the need for a well-coordinated and regulated approach to ensure adequate supply of petroleum and mineral oils for the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the UT.

The companies were also scrutinized for their compliance with the Central Insecticide Board including their licenses for production, transportation, stocking and supply of petroleum based spray oils and horticulture mineral oils.

The meeting was aimed at to identify areas for improvement and ensure that these products were accessible and reasonably priced in the retail market.

The attendees discussed the importance of a fair tendering process and significance of proper sampling and analysis of the stored materials. It was emphasized to ensure that the supply and sale of these oils is strictly regulated and monitored by the Enforcement Inspectors of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Jammu, KK Sharma, Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak, representatives of companies and other concerned senior officers while their counterparts from Kashmir participated online.