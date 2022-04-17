Tajikistan residents fear Taliban attack

Kabul [Pakistan], April 17: Amid the worldwide disapproval of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, another imminent threat lurks over Tajikistan residents as they fear Taliban attack yet again.

Tajiks have always been a target of the Taliban as according to the latter, involvement of this ethnic heterogeneity in local and national politics holds the power to overpower the Taliban’s rule, defusing their grip on Afghanistan, as reported by an independent, non-profit media organization Fair Observer. This terror of fragmentation has led the Taliban to build a centralized governance system controlled by the Pashtuns.

Accompanied by war crimes, barbaric punishments like beheading, lashing, stoning, and amputation are imposed upon the Tajiks as well. Dreadful videos have emerged portraying the merciless killings of the Tajiks at the hands of the ruthless insurgents, especially in the provinces of Panjshir and Baghlan.

The return of the Taliban can once again create dominance and oppression over the Tajik residents accompanied by mass murder and assassination by the ruling party when the non-Pashtuns aka the Tajiks fail to comply with their diktat. The civilians of Tajikistan hence find themselves in a terrible face-off with the smoking barrel of a gun or at the sharp end of a knife, Fair Observer reported

The Taliban’s re-entry to Afghanistan has been a source of joy for many Pashtuns but, Tajiks and Uzbeks dread a reign of terror as they set foot in another cycle of violence.

The client state founded by Abdul Rahman Khan was always riddled with intra-ethnic feuds and tribal conflicts. But the founder was successful in channeling the aggression of the Pashtuns towards the Uzbeks and Tajiks in central Afghanistan commencing this war.

On March 15, the Taliban invaded Afghanistan launching an unprovoked war on the country, establishing their rule over the citizens, causing a massive disturbance, much to the shock of the West. (Agencies)