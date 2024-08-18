Taj quits DPAP to rejoin Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Taj Mohiuddin on Saturday announced his resignation from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP to rejoin the Congress.

“I have resigned from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP),” Mohiuddin said.

He said he would rejoin the Congress, with which he had been associated for more than four decades, in a few days.

“I have intentions of ‘ghar wapsi (homecoming)’ but there was no question of doing it until I could ask my workers. Now, my workers have told me in unison to do it. So, I am doing ‘ghar wapsi’ very soon,” he said.

Asked about his reasons for leaving the DPAP, Mohiuddin said he had been with the Congress for about 45 years and his workers associated him only with the grand old party and its symbol.

“My workers asked me to rejoin the Congress, so I decided to leave the DPAP and rejoin the Congress,” he added.

A former legislator from the Uri assembly segment in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Mohi-ud-din resigned from the Congress in August 2022 in support of Azad.

He later joined the Azad-led party.