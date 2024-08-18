Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to New Plot, Govt. Quarters, PHE, High Court, Janipur Colony, Pamposh Colony, Disco Road, Vikas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Daily Excelsior, Statistical Office, Bhawani Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 18 from 7 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Dedpeth, Ikhala and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 19 and 20 from 7 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Sehora, Industry-II and its adjoining areas will remain affected on August 18 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Sarore Local, Sarore Industry, BB Town and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 18 from 5 am to 10 am.