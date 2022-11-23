IAF men killing case | TADA court issues fresh warrant against JKLF chief Yasin Malik

JAMMU, Nov 23: The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) will move to the Supreme Court challenging the TADA court’s production warrant order for incarcerated Jammu & Kashmir’s separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik in connection with the murder of four Indian Air Force officers in 1990, informed CBI lawyer Monika Kohli. She added that the next hearing will be on December 22.

This came after Yasin Malik appealed to the TADA court to allow him to appear physically at Jammu CBI Court in order to cross-examine the witnesses himself. The CBI Court allowed his plea and issued a production warrant to Tihar Jail to produce him for a hearing. However, the CBI will now approach the Supreme Court against Malik’s production warrant order.

While addressing the media, CBI lawyer Monika Kohli said, “The hearing today took place in TADA court and the court has issued a production warrant as he has refused to cross-examine the witnesses. Next date is fixed for December 22”.

Kohli further said, “The CBI has now challenged the order before Supreme Court as there are directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs and there is a letter as well which has been provided to the court as well that he cannot be brought in the valley as there is a case pending. Since he has also moved an application that he should call in and be given the right to cross-examination. In that case, he and even we have approached the apex court. In today’s hearing accused were present including Yasin Malik via video conferencing”.

Notably, on 25 January 1990, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three other IAF personnel were allegedly killed by Malik and his other accomplices at Srinagar’s Rawalpora. He was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case. Malik has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

On May 19, a special NIA court sentenced Malik to life in prison for offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 121 for waging war against the government of India and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Section 17 for raising finances for terrorist acts. Special Judge Praveen Singh, who sentenced Malik to life in prison rejected the NIA’s request for a capital penalty, claiming that the offences for which Malik was convicted were extremely serious. The sentence was given after the separatist leader pleaded guilty to all the charges in cases related to terrorism and secessionist activities in 2017.