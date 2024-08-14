Symphony launches Coolers, Smart Water Geysers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: For enhancing the comfort and to address the health issues of their customers, Symphony Limited launched new coolers and entered in to the water heater category.

The company announced its entry into the storage water heater category with the launch of three ranges of geysers – Spa, Sauna and Soul.

The new Geysers are equipped with several groundbreaking features, including the Symphony PuroPod, an advanced 9-layer water filtration cartridge that softens hard water, reducing hair damage and providing skincare benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Achal Bakeri, Chairman at Symphony Ltd said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Symphony Spa Geysers, a product that combines our technological prowess with an understanding of consumer needs.”

“This launch marks a significant milestone as we extend our legacy of innovation into the water heating segment, providing solutions that ensure comfort while caring for our customers’ hair and skin,” he said.

All Symphony geysers are available in 10, 15, and 25-liter capacities, catering to various household needs.

Each unit is built with a Titanium Pro-Superior Glass Line Coated Tank, which offers enhanced durability and protection against corrosion.

Furthermore, the innovative Incoloy Glass-Coated Heating Element ensures a longer lifespan, setting a new benchmark in the industry for reliability and performance.

In an unprecedented move, Symphony Limited also unveiled 17 new coolers that set new standards in aesthetics, performance, and functionality.

This innovative lineup includes Symphony Silenzo, MaxWind, Arctic Circle, and Air Force series, each meticulously designed to meet diverse cooling needs with cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features.