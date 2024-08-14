Jammu Motor Vehicles launches new Mahindra e-Alfa Plus

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, an authorized dealership for Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), has unveiled the new Mahindra e-Alfa Plus electric three-wheeler.

The launch event was attended by Vivek Gupta, Area Sales Manager for MLMML, along with key figures such as Apoorva Kapahi, Chairman Swatantar Aggarwal, and other directors from the Aggarwal Group.

The event was also attended by the dignitaries from the bank, NBFC, customers, and staff.

The e-Alfa Plus is designed for both urban and rural transportation needs, featuring a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) that delivers a peak power of 1.95 kW and a maximum torque of 26.9 Nm.

It is powered by a 150 Ah Lead Acid battery, providing a real-world range of over 100 kilometers on a single charge, making it ideal for daily use.

Vivek Gupta highlighted that MLMML, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, offers a diverse range of last-mile mobility vehicles, including electric and fuel-powered options.

“The e-Alfa Plus is available in five colors, including a new Oceanic Blue. Mahindra provides an 18-month warranty on the vehicle, charger, and battery, along with a complimentary three-year accidental insurance worth Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner of Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, emphasized their extensive network across Jammu, offering a range of Mahindra vehicles including SUVs, commercial vehicles, and last-mile mobility options. The dealership also features a state-of-the-art workshop for comprehensive vehicle servicing.

Nitin Aggarwal concluded the event by thanking the guests and reaffirming Jammu Motor Vehicles’ commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to its customers.