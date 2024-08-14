IOCL launches lucky draw scheme at Jammu petrol pumps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has launched a new lucky draw scheme to boost customer engagement and local participation.

The exciting initiative was unveiled today at the M/S Aar Pee Auto Aids petrol pump in Satwari, Jammu.

Running for two months, the scheme offers exciting prizes and incentives for customers at IOCL petrol stations throughout the region.

Under this lucky draw scheme, customers who refuel their vehicles at participating IOCL pumps are eligible to win various prizes.

The scheme includes fortnightly draws with prizes distributed across three regions: Jammu, Kashmir and Leh. Each draw will feature one first prize, two second prizes and three third prizes.

To participate, customers need to refuel with specific minimum amounts: Rs 400 for petrol, Rs 300 for XP95, Rs 1000 for High-Speed Diesel (HSD), and Rs 800 for XtraGreen (XG).

For each qualifying transaction, customers receive a lucky draw coupon, increasing their chances of winning.

The prize structure includes an iPhone for the first prize, a smart TV for the second prize, and a food processor for the third prize.

SM Tumane, State Retail Head of Punjab State Office, expressed enthusiasm about the scheme, highlighting its potential to enhance customer experience and encourage the use of branded fuels like XP95 and XtraGreen, which are eco-friendly and cost-effective in the long term.

Anjani Kumar, Divisional Retail Sales Head for Jammu DO IOCL, added that the scheme is a great way to reward loyal customers and promote the benefits of branded fuels.

The launch event was attended by dealers Harpal Singh, Karan Chugh, Angad Singh, Shammi Nagpal and Anil Padha.

Rahul Gupta, partner of M/S Aar Pee Auto Aids, concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks.