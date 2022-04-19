Syed Shahezadi reviews implementation of PM’s new 15-point programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 19: Syed Shahezadi, Officiating Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities today reviewed the implementation of Prime Minister’s new 15-point programme for welfare of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir and directed to put more effort in successfully implementing the schemes.

At the outset the Officiating Chairperson undertook sector wise review of the Minority Welfare Schemes pertaining to different departments and sought feedback from all the Sectoral officers. She also asked the officers to put forth their opinion and suggestions for effective implementation of the Prime Ministers new 15 point Programme on Minority Welfare Schemes on ground.

Syed Shahezadi while chairing the meeting said that 15-point programme is an attempt to uplift the livelihood of the minorities to ensure that the underprivileged and weaker sections of six centrally notified minority communities have equal opportunities for availing the various government welfare schemes and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

She said Government was committed to implement the Prime Minister’s new 15-Point Programme for the welfare of minorities and said that proactive steps need to be taken in this regard and any delirection in this regard won’t be tolerated.

Emphasising that minorities shall be provided every kind of support, she said that better facilities of transport, health, education and other areas should be provided to them.

She also said that focus should be provided to women development schemes ensuring an appropriate share for them in infrastructure development schemes.

Joint Secretary, NCM, A. Dhanalakshmi gave a presentation on the occasion giving details of schemes/programmes/initiatives undertaken by Ministry of Minority Affairs for welfare of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the issues that need to be addressed on priority basis for their effective implementation.

HoDs and representatives of various departments like Urban Local Bodies, Handicrafts, Industries, School Education, Jal Shakti, National Health Mission, Skill Development Department, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Home Department, Urban Development Department, Integrated Child Development Scheme apprised the meeting about the status of various schemes and programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.