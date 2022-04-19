Principal Commissioner Income Tax joins Dal cleanliness drive

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 19: M P Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K and Ladakh, today participated in the initiative of Dal Cleaning Drive “Athwas”, organized by the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority.

This cleanliness initiative was flagged off by the Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha who has given tremendous importance to the protection of the environment.

Singh was welcomed by Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Vice Chairman of J&K LCMA and Gazalla Abdullah, DFO Srinagar. He was escorted by the students of Govt Women College, Nawakadal. They enjoyed removing of weeds from the Dal Lake through sticks and loaded it on the nearby “Shikaras” which is the traditional method of de-weeding the water bodies. Children enjoyed this ceremony and raised slogans to save Dal Lake.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that Dal is the “Jewel in the Crown of Kashmir”. “It is not merely a water body like other lakes, but is source of livelihood for thousands of people who run House Boats & Shikaras for the tourists. The House Boats offer a blend of luxury and rich heritage of Kashmir. The ride on famous Shikara gives a unique enchanting experience in tranquil waters of Dal. Lakhs of tourists as well as migratory birds visit Dal every year and it is the pious duty of all citizens to protect the beauty of this lake,” he said.

Singh urged local college students to feel proud of their rich heritage and associate their friends and family members in creating awareness for clean environment for healthy living as well to boost tourism in the region.