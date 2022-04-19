CS launches e-Kitab Kosh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta launched the e-Kitab Kosh, an e-library initiative of the Information Technology Department. The e-Kitab Kosh can be accessed at www.elibrary.jk.gov.in .

The e-Kitab Kosh is envisioned as an online library for providing access to a virtual repository of learning resources in five languages viz. English, Hindi, Urdu, Dogri and Kashmiri.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to make available all e-books of JK BOSE and NCERT on the website for assisting students with easy access to the learning material in the spirit of Digital India Mission.

The e-Library is easily accessible on ‘anytime-anywhere’ basis through both computer and mobile devices. The interface is user-friendly and allows the readers to easily surf through its content.

The said platform is designed on GIGW guidelines with mobile-friendly architecture and stretches its access to diverse content on various fields of Science, Art, Literature etc. The accessible content also includes books, journals, newsletters, magazines, newspaper, audio and video etc.