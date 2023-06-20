Swami Ashokananda Ji’s Life And Teachings Continue To Guide Our Society: LG Sinha

LG Sinha Pays Obeisance To Swami Ashokanandaji, Founder Of Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram Anantnag

ANANTNAG, Jun 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Swami Ashokanandaji, the founder of Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, Nagdandi, Achabal, Anantnag, today.

Swami Ashokananda Ji’s life and teachings continue to guide our society and inspire us to work for the spiritual and social upliftment, the Lt Governor said.

At Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, the Lt Governor addressed the participants of Yoga Shiksha Shivir who are visiting the Ashram from various states and UTs. He called upon the people to embrace Yoga for a healthy life.

“Yoga reduces the stress level and teaches us to live in the present moment, it inspires us to nurture the values espoused by sacred scriptures, to walk the righteous path and it opens the door of peace, mindfulness, physical and mental strength,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, due to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Yoga has become a mass movement for healthy society.

“Yoga belongs to the whole world and indeed to all of mankind. Yoga as a science creates unity between body and mind, between people, regions and the countries so that we remain healthy, happy and contribute to growth and welfare of the entire humanity,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor congratulated everyone associated with Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram and commended their efforts in the service of society and our great nation.

“Selfless service strengthens the spirit of unity in diversity. Our endeavour must be to meet the twin goals of spiritual and socio-economic upliftment. We are at the threshold of a future in which learning and meditation centres can train, guide and leverage our strong human resource base to build Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat,” the Lt Governor said.

A Balakrishnan, President, Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari; B.L. Bhat, Chairman, Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, Anantnag; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, senior officials of police and civil administration and people from all walks of life were present.