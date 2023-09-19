Swacchata Pakhwada : Cleanliness drive organised at Rly stations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Under the ongoing ‘Swacchata Pakhwada’ campaign, intensive cleanliness drive was organized at Railway Stations over Delhi Division here today.

At New Delhi Railway Station Prabhat Pheri was also organized to create awareness among passengers for keeping station premises clean. Later, feedback of passengers was taken so that improvement may be made in cleanliness standard at the stations.

Special emphasis was laid on cleanliness of circulating area and drains at these two major stations. Use of cleaning machines is also being done to improve cleanliness standards.

Addressing on the occasion, Sukhvinder Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi said that awareness campaigns are conducted at the major stations of Delhi to create awareness amongst passengers as cleaning is a continuous process.

He also requested the passengers to cooperate with the Railways and use dustbins provided at Railway Stations to throw garbage.