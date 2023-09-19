Kavinder, Pathania, Munish listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Narendra Modi Government at the Centre is committed to provide equal opportunities to both, males and females, in the country and stands for the socio-economic empowerment of all the sections of the society. There is no gender based discrimination with any one, said Kavinder Gupta.

Kavinder Gupta, former Dy. CM accompanied by RS Pathania, former MLA and BJP spokesperson, Munish Sharma, Prabhari, BJYM and Shailja Gupta, J&K BJP Working Committee member were listening public grievances at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here , today.

Kavinder Gupta said that Cabinet approval for granting reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies themselves speaks of the commitment of Modi Government towards political empowerment of women in the country.

While conducting grievance redressal at BJP Headquarters, Jammu, Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister, called for a responsive and a pro-active grievance redressal mechanism. He said that with the same responsiveness and commitment to the masses, senior party leaders are daily attending the public grievances at the party Headquarter.

Pathania said that the general public has limited access to the information, time and resources to deal with their day-to-day issues especially regarding the Government departments. BJP has continually tried to fill that gap and these grievances camps are a way to provide the people opportunity to address their issues.

Munish Sharma said that the BJP has designated the senior party leaders to listen to the issues of public daily at the party Headquarter and many people visit the party leaders to present their issues.

Shailja Gupta, said that the senior party leaders solved most of the issues that were presented, on the spot.

Numerous individuals and deputations from different parts of Jammu & Kashmir visited the party office to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns before the senior party leaders.

Listening to the various issues represented by the deputations, Kavinder Gupta and RS Pathania telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials for resolving the issues and also issued letters to many of them.