DSSP holds JMC Election Coordination Committee meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) here today held its JMC Election Coordination Committee meeting in Ward number 1, Tange Wali Gali.

The meeting was chaired by K.D Singh, senior vice president DSSP and discussions on issues like selection of candidates for all the 75 Wards of JMC, central party strategy, individual Ward proceedings etc were held in the meeting.

Probable candidates were discussed along with the campaign.

Speaking in the meeting K.D Singh stressed on the need to apprise the people of Jammu about the administration ignoring civic needs of the people of Jammu and degradation of living conditions here in the city.

He pointed out miseries of the people of Jammu and attributed them to the insolent apathy of the administration by way of illegal toll taxes, excess electricity tariff charging by smart meters, unjust property tax regime, poor sewerage system, broken and overflowing gutters and widespread filth in most parts of the city.

Senior Advocate B.S Jamwal stressed on the nationalist character of DSSP and held that DSSP is committed to uphold the principles of Constitution of India but will fight for the rights of Dogras of Jammu till last drop of blood.

Prof. H.L Sharma, Suman Wazir, president of women wing of DSSP, Navedi, Monika Kumari, Dr. Tajinder Kaur, Arti, Rimpi, Adv Vikrant Sharma, Raju Pahalwan, Romesh Tickoo, S. Taran Singh, Brigadier Dr. Vijay Sagar Dheman, Vijayant Pathania, Jammu urban president and others were also present in the meeting.