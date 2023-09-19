Religious tourism will touch new heights in J&K: Purnima Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Purnima Sharma, spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir and former Deputy Mayor has asserted that religious tourism is going to touch new heights in the coming times in Jammu region.

She expressed while inaugurating the development work of laying of tiles and retraining wall at Chander Guffa Circular Road Jammu here, today. The project is estimated to cost Rs 8.98 lakh.

Purnima Sharma said that while funds are no constraint for the Centre whenever it is a question of developmental activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Territory, at the same time it must be ensured that every penny granted by the Centre is used specifically for the purpose sans any pilferage. She said that Tourism Sector of J&K is also a vital component of J&Ks developmental journey in which the religious tourism in the form of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine pilgrims has already been playing a vital role.

Moreover, the opening of Sri Venkateswara temple has proved to be yet another milestone in expanding the religious tourism potential of Jammu.

The senior BJP leader said, “It is our collective responsibility to contribute to the task of socio-economic growth through various projects including those pertaining to religious tourism and to ensure desired results.” She congratulated the people living in the vicinity of Chander Guffa, saying that the improvement of the area will attract more tourists to this area that houses various religious destinations, She said that the Government is strongly determined to expand the religious tourism corridor of Jammu thus paving the way for Jammu to become the top religious tourism destination in India.