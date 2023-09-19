JKAACL organizes Folk Festival at Govt College of Education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here today organized a Folk Festival at Government College of Education, Jammu for the staff and students.

A handout stated that these programmes aim to revive rich and vanishing vernacular culture of Jammu region.

Aekta Gupta, Principal Government B.Ed College, Jammu was chief guest.

Dr. Shahnawaz, Editor cum Cultural Officer welcomed students and staff members of the College.

During the Festival, folk forms like Geetru, Karkaan and Dogri Folk songs were presented.

The students were briefed about each folk form like Geetru presented by V.D Sureshtha and Group which is a dance-song of Dogra-Pahari region of Jammu being performed on the occasion of festivals, feasts and weddings by rural folk parties. Boys and girls both participate in this traditional dance-song form in their traditional costumes.

It was followed by Karkaan by Girdhari Lal & Party. Kaaraks are folk songs sung in honour of great souls who sacrificed their life in the interest of the society. Generally these songs are sung by folk singers called Gardies at the time of religious gathering such as Gagail, Jaatar etc. The most popular and famous Kaaraks across Duggar are those of Baba Jitto, Data Ranu and Raj Bahu Rull.

Dogri Folk songs were presented by Vishakha Bhardwaj and Shakti Lalotra, who with their melodious voice enthralled the audience.

Principal of the College thanked JKAACL specially Bharat Singh, Secretary JKAACL for organizing such event at their College.

The programme was conducted by Komal Bharti.

Anil Tickoo, Assistant Cultural Officer JKAACL was Incharge of the programme.