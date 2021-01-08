Sushant Singh Rajput’s Face Revealed He Was Innocent, Sober: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday praised late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s work in the film “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and said that one could make out from the actor’s face that he was a good human being.

The remarks were made by a bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik while reserving its verdict on a petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh- seeking to quash an FIR for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

“Whatever the case…from Sushant Singh Rajput’s face one could make out that he was innocent and sober…and a good human being,” Justice Shinde said.

“Everybody liked him especially in that M S Dhoni film,” the judge added.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by the suburban Bandra police on September 7 based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, the sisters and the doctor prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for their brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his suburban residence on June 14, 2020.

His father KK Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The case is being probed by the CBI.

The Bandra police, after registration of the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, forwarded the case papers to the CBI as per the directions from the Supreme Court, which had said that all cases pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput shall be probed by the CBI.

On Thursday, senior counsel Vikas Singh, appearing on behalf of the sisters, argued that the Telemedicine Practice guidelines permitted a doctor to prescribe medicines after an online consultation.

He added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t go for a physical consultation. Singh added that even assuming that such a prescription was procured, there was no evidence to show that Sushant Singh Rajput consumed any medicines. (AGENCY)