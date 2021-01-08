Employment Jan 8, 2021

Perfect Perception Media Pvt Ltd

Requirement

1. Graphic designer

2. Digital Marketing Manager

3. Marketing Executive

4. Web developer

For more info please call: 9891762095

Vacancy

LAB TECHNICIAN/ QUALITY CONTROL INCHAGE FOR A REPUTED CATTLE FEED INDUSTRY.

QUALIFICATION: B.Sc & Above

Salary as per experience &

competence send your resume on email.

contact: 01923-220787,

90860-99194, 78897-41807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Call Center Agent Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679

Requirement for a position

of Office Assistance (Female)

Qualification: Graduation

Fluency in spoken and written English

Command on computer Microsoft Office

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Salary: Negotiable

Contact Details:

S.R TechnoMed

Plot No 22B, Near Arya Samaj Mandir,

Opp. Hotel PR Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

Ph: 0191-2582081, 9070799012, 7889425196

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Supervisor – 5 Post FRESHER (12TH PASS)

Interview Date and Time

Date 08/01/2021 to 09/01/2021

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9797027060

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:- SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba

9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Sales man required

For

Petrol Pump

On Central University Road

Raya

Contact

9103377777

Wanted

A graduate boy or girl required to assist O.P Sharma, a senior journalist housed at Gyan Jyoti Bhawan, 180-D, Old Janipur, Tali Morh, Jammu. Person from the adjoining locality and having working knowledge of computer will be preferred to work from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Salary Negotiable.

Apply Sharply or Contact on

Mobile: 9419189336

REQUIRED

Sales girl for Jewellery Showroom

Jain Bazar

9906367896

Wanted

QA Consultant having experience in Pharma Industry to Assist on part time basis for keeping the records as per ICH Guide lines.

Contact No. 94191-19987

Required

Marketing Executives & Team Leader.

(with experience in Customer handling

Own conveyance and

Smart Personality)

For Real Estate Business

Salary Negotiable

Call : 9419116015

Email : ideasforall@rediffmail.com

Urgently

Required

* Receptionist (Female)

* IELTS/PTE Trainer

THE SEA,

554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact – 60062-10443

Wanted

1. Lab Technician (full time) Experienced

2. Computer Typist for reporting

For

Dr Ram’s Lab

Behind Shakuntala Cinema Jammu

Contact :

9419130519

Urgently

required

Front office executives (Male/ Female) for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred

Mob – 9622441333, 8803573579, 95969 66168

Required Staff for Himayat Centre

1. Centre Head

2. Soft Skill Trainer / IT Trainer

3. Nursing Trainer / Student Counselor

4. Mobilizer / Placement Executive

5. Office Executive / Warden

Mob: 7051531025

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day shift or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

URGENT REQUIRED

15 Courier Boys 10,000+ Petrol+ Mobile Charges + Incentive.

Location Samba/Gangyal/ Patoli/ Shakti Nagar/ Nagrota.

Contact: 6006043859/ 9906800427

Opp. ITI Colg Near Parshotam Rice Mills Shakti Nagar.

Urgently Required Job Jammu

50 posts Male / Female

Age limit 18 to 35 year

1. MNCs Company Industry, Hospital, Showroom, Shops, Agency, Sector office etc

All types of jobs

an opportunity to unemployment youth

100% placement

Interview date 8 Jan to 10 Jan

Appointment call 9086193986

Recruitment agency

Visit with resume & qualification certificate

job job job

We are looking for hiring

02 Medical RAPs.

The applicant should have the requirements given below:

* Must have at least 3 years of experience.

* Should have his own convenience.

* Well presentable with Good Communication Skills.

Send your CV/Resume at office@shivahealthcare.com