Employment Jan 8, 2021

Perfect Perception Media Pvt Ltd
Requirement
1. Graphic designer
2. Digital Marketing Manager
3. Marketing Executive
4. Web developer
For more info please call: 9891762095
Vacancy
LAB TECHNICIAN/ QUALITY CONTROL INCHAGE FOR A REPUTED CATTLE FEED INDUSTRY.
QUALIFICATION: B.Sc & Above
Salary as per experience &
competence send your resume on email.
contact: 01923-220787,
90860-99194, 78897-41807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Call Center Agent Urgently Required
We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.
Sale Background with good communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Degree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679
Requirement for a position
of Office Assistance (Female)
Qualification: Graduation
Fluency in spoken and written English
Command on computer Microsoft Office
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Salary: Negotiable
Contact Details:
S.R TechnoMed
Plot No 22B, Near Arya Samaj Mandir,
Opp. Hotel PR Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.
Ph: 0191-2582081, 9070799012, 7889425196
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Supervisor – 5 Post FRESHER (12TH PASS)
Interview Date and Time
Date 08/01/2021 to 09/01/2021
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9797027060
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:- SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba
9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Sales man required
For
Petrol Pump
On Central University Road
Raya
Contact
9103377777
Wanted
A graduate boy or girl required to assist O.P Sharma, a senior journalist housed at Gyan Jyoti Bhawan, 180-D, Old Janipur, Tali Morh, Jammu. Person from the adjoining locality and having working knowledge of computer will be preferred to work from 10 AM to 3 PM.
Salary Negotiable.
Apply Sharply or Contact on
Mobile: 9419189336
REQUIRED
Sales girl for Jewellery Showroom
Jain Bazar
9906367896
Wanted
QA Consultant having experience in Pharma Industry to Assist on part time basis for keeping the records as per ICH Guide lines.
Contact No. 94191-19987
Required
Marketing Executives & Team Leader.
(with experience in Customer handling
Own conveyance and
Smart Personality)
For Real Estate Business
Salary Negotiable
Call : 9419116015
Email : ideasforall@rediffmail.com
Urgently
Required
* Receptionist (Female)
* IELTS/PTE Trainer
THE SEA,
554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact – 60062-10443
Wanted
1. Lab Technician (full time) Experienced
2. Computer Typist for reporting
For
Dr Ram’s Lab
Behind Shakuntala Cinema Jammu
Contact :
9419130519
Urgently
required
Front office executives (Male/ Female) for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred
Mob – 9622441333, 8803573579, 95969 66168
Required Staff for Himayat Centre
1. Centre Head
2. Soft Skill Trainer / IT Trainer
3. Nursing Trainer / Student Counselor
4. Mobilizer / Placement Executive
5. Office Executive / Warden
Mob: 7051531025
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day shift or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
URGENT REQUIRED
15 Courier Boys 10,000+ Petrol+ Mobile Charges + Incentive.
Location Samba/Gangyal/ Patoli/ Shakti Nagar/ Nagrota.
Contact: 6006043859/ 9906800427
Opp. ITI Colg Near Parshotam Rice Mills Shakti Nagar.
Urgently Required Job Jammu
50 posts Male / Female
Age limit 18 to 35 year
1. MNCs Company Industry, Hospital, Showroom, Shops, Agency, Sector office etc
All types of jobs
an opportunity to unemployment youth
100% placement
Interview date 8 Jan to 10 Jan
Appointment call 9086193986
Recruitment agency
Visit with resume & qualification certificate
job job job
We are looking for hiring
02 Medical RAPs.
The applicant should have the requirements given below:
* Must have at least 3 years of experience.
* Should have his own convenience.
* Well presentable with Good Communication Skills.
Send your CV/Resume at office@shivahealthcare.com