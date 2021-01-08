Dar-ul-Uloom gutted in massive overnight blaze in Noorbagh

SRINAGAR: A Dar-ul-Uloom was gutted in a massive blaze that broke out in Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

Officials said that the fire broke out at Madrasa Islamiya Arabia Daru Salaam Baghwanpora Noorbagh Srinagar during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

They said that fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

However, locals said that the buidling was fully damaged and belongings worth lakhs got damaged.

Officials said that the fire broke out after short circuit while further investigation is going on.