Second nationwide mock drill on COVID-19 vaccination begins in 736 districts

NEW DELHI, Jan 8: The second nationwide mock drill on COVID-19 vaccination began on Friday morning at 736 districts across 33 States/Union Territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is in Tamil Nadu, to personally review the dry run drill for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The objective of the mock drill on COVID-19 vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event.

The entire planning of the vaccination drive, including beneficiary registration, micro-planning and vaccination at the planned session site, will be tested under the leadership of the respective District Collector and District Magistrate. The dry run will also familiarise the State, District, Block and Hospital level officers on all aspects of COVID-19 roll out.

This activity will help the administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels, to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive. In a massive country-wide exercise on January 2, an end-to-end mock drill on COVID-19 vaccine administration was held in all States and UTs at 286 session sites, spread across 125 districts. (UNI)