Surya’s shot-making was perfect: Rohit

ABU DHABI, Oct 7: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma feels that Suryakumar Yadav’s shot selection was perfect during their team’s comprehensive win over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here.

Yadav was back among the runs with a 47-ball 79, propelling Mumbai Indians to 193 for 4. Then, their bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 136 to register a 57-run win here on Tuesday.

“It (a big knock) was coming, I spoke to him (Surya) before the game as well. He was batting really well all these games. He got off to a good start and it was just about making sure that the shot making sometimes can be very very important and today his shot-making was perfect,” Rohit said after the match.

“We wanted him to bat till the end because of those innovative shots that he has, it was quite handy towards the end.”

Rohit said the pitches in the UAE were conducive to the pacers and it was good to see his bowlers exploit the conditions well.

“When we knew that the IPL is going to happen in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, we were not sure how the pitches were going to be, whether the pace battery we have got will be helpful or not. But coming here and looking at the pitches here, it is quite helpful for the seamers.

“Today it was nipping around to start with and towards the end as well, so good to have guys like those (the pacers) in your squad who can exploit the conditions very well,” said Rohit.

Royals skipper Steve Smith blamed the top-order for his side’s third straight loss.

“Obviously, losing wickets early does not help us. We haven’t been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. So outside of Jos (Buttler) and Jofra (Archer) in the end there, we have got to do a bit of work with our batting, I’m sure,” Smith said.

“I don’t think we need to panic too much. It is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer, we have not been able to do that in the last three games and we got to turn that around quickly.”

Smith also informed that star England all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be available till October 10. Stokes is currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine. (PTI)