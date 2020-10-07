DGP declares open Jashan-e-Dal 2020

JKP always to guide, assist youth to excel in different sports

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh declared open three days Water Sports Festival ‘Jashan-e-Dal’ and Shikara Race’ at Nehru Park, here today.

The event is being organized by J&K Police under its civic action programme.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP said that the department is always eager to organize such events with an aim to provide platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to prove their talent. “The J&K Police besides its professional responsibilities is always there to guide and help the youth to excel in different sports activities,” Singh said.

He also appreciated the efforts of Bilkees Mir, Director of the event for promoting the water sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying homage to the martyr constable Altaf Hussain who gave supreme sacrifice last evening in Nunar Ganderbal, the DGP said, we lost a brave and courageous jawan who did his duty till last breath of his life. “The J&K Police is proud that gallant and courageous constable Altaf Hussain gave befitting reply without caring for his life and attained martyrdom after killing the terrorist and dedicated the event to martyr Constable Altaf Hussain,” he said.

Chairman of the organising committee and ADGP AK Choudhary said that about 200 participants will compete in Shikara Race, Dem Boat Race, Dragon Boat Race, Kayaking and Canoeing, Water Polo and Swimming. He said that besides policing responsibilities, J&K Police has remained on forefront in organizing different sports and cultural activities across J&K for the youth so that they can excel in different fields.

SJM Gillani, AG Mir, IGP MK Sinha, Vijay Kumar, DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with others senior police officers as well as civil officers were also present during the event.