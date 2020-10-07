Safran CC to lock horns with Sai CC in final today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Outplaying their rivals convincingly in their respective matches, Safran Cricket Club (Safran CC) and Sai Cricket Club (Sai CC) have sealed their birth in the final and will lock horns with each other in the ongoing Kashmir Pandit Premier League (KPCL) at KC Sports Club, tomorrow.

Earlier, Sai CC trounced the Satisar CC by 5 wickets. Batting first, Satisar CC made 116 runs by losing 6 wickets. Shubam made 35 runs while Rahul Koul and Suman Koul contributed 16 runs each. For Sai CC, Rocky bagged 2 wickets whereas Surinder Bhat, Rahul Koul and Sahil Raina clinched 1 wicket each.

In 2nd inning, Sai CC achieved the target by losing only 5 wickets and sealed the birth in final. Rahul Koul made 30 runs, Raj Bhat and Chander Mohan contributed 27 and 21 runs respectively. For Satisar CC Sushil clinched 2 wickets while Ronak Koul, Rajat Safaya and Suman Koul bagged 1 wicket each.

Man of the Match was awarded to Rocky.

In another semi-final match, Safran CC defeated Milchaar Chargers by 5 wickets. Batting first, Milchaar Chargers scored 136 runs with fall of all wickets. Anshul Pandita made 37 scores while Akash Raina and Vishan Kanith contributed 21 and 17 runs respectively. Rohan Koul bagged 3 wickets while Ayush Bhat and Sanchit Das managed to claim 2 wickets each and Praful Dhar and Sunny Bhan clinched 1 wicket each for Safran CC.

In reply Safran Cricket Club achieved the target by losing only 5 wickets. Deepak Pandita made highest score of 57 while Ayush made 41 and Rahul Koul 21. For Milchaar Chargers, Mukul Rawal bagged 3 wickets while Sumit Bhat and Akash Raina claimed 1 wicket each.

Man of the Match was awarded jointly to Rohan Koul, Deepak Koul and Ayush Bhat.

The tournament is being organised by Safran Cricket Club in collaboration with 3M Home Water Filtration.