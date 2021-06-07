Supervisor, worker from Bihar, Rohingya woman among 9 COVID deaths in Jammu

Below 1000 cases in J&K in about two months

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Nine persons including a Jio Technical Services Supervisor from Bihar, another migrant worker from the same State and one Rohingya woman were among nine persons who died of COVID-19 while 288 tested positive in Jammu region today.

A 38-year-old Supervisor from Madhubani Bihar, who was working with Jio Technical Solutions in Kishtwar district, died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. Earlier, he remained admitted in the District Hospital Kishtwar but as his condition turned critical, he was shifted to the GMC Jammu for treatment where he breathed his last.

A 68-year-old Rohingya woman, who was lodged in the detention centre at Hiranagar Jail in Kathua district, died of post-COVID complications and co-morbidities in the GMC Kathua.

Detention Centre Superintendent PK Modi said the woman was suffering from heart related ailments and asthma and was shifted to the GMC Kathua last month. She recovered and was lodged back in the detention centre. A week back, she turned sick and was hospitalized in the GMC Kathua where she died today. She was positive for COVID-19 but had turned negative only yesterday.

The woman, hailing from Myanmar, was residing at Bantalab from where she was lodged in the detention centre.

Another 35-year-old female worker from Bihar, presently residing at Muthi Camp, succumbed to the virus in the GMC Jammu while 25-year-old youth from Bahu Fort died of COVID-19 in the same hospital. The youth had disclosed his identity at the time of admission as Baghi from Bahu Fort but had no attendant.

A 65-year-old man from RS Pura died in the Military Hospital Satwari.

Two elderly persons hailing from Bunjwah Balgram and Batwari Chatroo in Kishtwar district passed away in the District Hospital Kishtwar. Both were positive for the virus.

A 74-year-old man from Tatarsoo in Ramban district breathed his last in the Command Hospital Udhampur while 64-year-old man from Industrial Estates Udhampur died in the GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory today recorded less than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two months, as the strict lockdown imposed in April started yielding results.

The Union territory registered 997 fresh cases. This was for the first time since April 12 that Jammu and Kashmir recorded less than 1,000 fresh daily cases.

Meanwhile, 16 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in J-K so far and one case was reported last evening.

Significantly, daily recoveries were today four times more than fresh positive cases in Jammu region

As against 288 new positives, the recoveries reached 1178.

Among new cases, 100 were reported in Jammu district, 36 in Doda, 34 Udhampur, 29 Rajouri, 22 Ramban, 18 Samba, 17 Kishtwar, 13 Reasi, 12 Poonch and seven in Kathua district.

Recoveries include 422 in Jammu district, 414 in Samba, 78 Reasi, 77 Rajouri, 55 Udhampur, 51 Kishtwar, 47 Doda, 34 Kathua and one in Poonch district.

With today’s positive cases, Jammu region’s Corona count has reached 1,15,177. Number of active positive cases has been constantly on decline during past about fortnight and today they stood at 8723 as 1,04,466 persons have recovered from the virus and there have been 1988 casualties.

The casualties include 1100 in Jammu district followed by 194 in Rajouri, 146 Kathua, 129 Udhampur, 114 Samba, 93 Doda, 80 Poonch, 57 Ramban, 38 Reasi and 37 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, 50 persons today tested positive for Coronavirus in the Union Territory of Ladakh including 38 in Leh and 12 in Kargil.

No Corona casualty was reported from Ladakh today.

Ladakh now has 19197 Corona cases. Among them, 1089 are active positives while 17913 have recovered from the virus and there have been 195 casualties—141 in Leh and 54 in Kargil district.