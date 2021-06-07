KCCI, other bodies discuss traders’ issues with Sgr DC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 7: Members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Nasir Hamid Khan, former senior vice president/Chairman General Trade Committee, KCC&I today participated in the meeting regarding opening of shops and business establishments convened by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mohamad Ajaz Asad, where in, all major trade bodies and associations participated.

Nasir Khan stated that despite the endeavour of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir towards bringing the economy on track, the grim situation caused by the second wave of Covid had frustrated all such efforts. He stated that in April when the second wave had started, the Lt Governor had expressed the intention of the Government to continue to manage both the tourism business and the Covid situation but the serious situation which developed after that had understandably forced the abandonment of any such plans. The worsening situation had inflicted further damages to the business community and the lockdown-induced stress was not only financial but physical and mental as well.

The suggestions put forth regarding the opening of markets were- widening of the essential activities category by including automobile service centres, books and stationary shops, departmental stores and supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants sector and permitting those dealing in perishables to be opened round the clock.

He said with shopping areas having minimal customer movement like the Polo View Market and other similar zones dependant on tourism, there should be permission to open for five days in a week till the time the tourist inflow increases at which time the administration may take a call keeping in view the Covid pandemic management. He stressed for holding of special vaccination camps in the market areas for persons connected with the shops and business establishments.

Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, President (JCCCC) stated that the members of the business community, unlike salaried and other sections of our society, were facing a three dimensional threat which apart from saving themselves from Covid also included providing sustenance to their families in the face of zero business activities and facing harassment by the banks and financial institutions who appeared to be oblivious to the pitiable condition of the business community and were even as on today deducting installments from the accounts of guarantors’ of borrowers. He appealed to the Deputy Commissioner for early operationalisation of the parking area constructed by the administration as vehicles were even today being towed away by the traffic authorities.